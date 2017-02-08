Maximo Park set to play Live at Leeds Finale

Long time indie favourites Maximo Park have been announced as the headline act for the Live At Leeds: Finale.

The Finale closes out a weekend of fantastic live music and definitive festival moments. Taking place at the O2 Academy Leeds the day after the festival itself, it is set to round off the weekend in emphatic style.

Headlining the closing show, are indie titans Maximo Park, who will be bringing over a decade of innovative and quirky art-rock kicks to Leeds city centre.

With a back-catalogue boasting some of the past decade’s most anthemic moments (‘Apply Some Pressure’, ‘Our Velocity’ and ‘Graffiti’ to name a few), their incredible live show has cemented their position as one of the nation’s most beloved bands.

Returning this year with sixth album ‘Risk To Exist’, the band are showing no signs of slowing down and were electric last summer at the Leeds Festival in Bramham Park.

Joining the bill for the Finale is a string of British indie favourites.

Influential indie-scratchers Little Comets will return to the city following the release of latest album ‘Worhead’ while Spector are guaranteed to deliver another synth-laden masterclass, lea by the incomparable presence of frontman Fred Macpherson.

With teen upstarts High Tyde and local favourites The Indigo Project also set for huge performances, the Live At Leeds: Finale is the only place to be for one last burst of Live At Leeds highs for another year.

The show comes on April 30, a day after Live At Leeds itself, the award-winning new music festival that stands as the very first place to hear the essential sounds of 2017.

Boasting over 180 artists at venues across the city, this year is primed with revered favourites and refreshing new voices including sets from Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Slaves, Wild Beasts, White Lies, Nothing But Thieves, Jagwar Ma, Temples, Black Honey, Superfood, Honeyblood, The Big Moon, Fickle Friends, The Amazons and many more.

With Future Islands confirmed to headline the special Live At Leeds: Welcome Party on Friday, April 28, Live At Leeds is set to incorporate a defining weekend that points to the future of invigorating new music.

Special Combo Tickets are now available, incorporating the full Live At Leeds Saturday Wristband with entry to the Live At Leeds: Finale on the Sunday for £42.50.

Live At Leeds Saturday Wristband holders can upgrade to a Combo Ticket for £10 for a limited time only between Wednesday, February 8 and Friday, February 10 (upgrade holders must also wear their Live At Leeds Saturday Wristband to the Live At Leeds: Finale in order to gain entry).

General sale tickets for Live At Leeds: The Finale are available from Friday at 9am.

For full ticket information, head to: http://www.lunatickets.co.uk/event/live-at-leeds-finale-featuring-maximo-park/o2-academy-leeds/1066213/?pre=lunatickets