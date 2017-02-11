Lower Than Atlantic Sound out Leeds

Lower Than Atlantis are on course for a top five album with their new release ‘Safe In Sound’ this week and are set for a celebratory tour round the country, including a stop off in Leeds.

Following up on the career-high of their 2014 self-titled album, the band are excited to be revealing their new material.

Frontman Mike Duce said: “Everything we achieved with the self titled completely surpassed our expectations and now it’s time to make an album that can really take us to the next level.

“We’ve spent a lot more time refining our sound as well as trying some new techniques, Ben has engineered a lot of the record and Eddy has designed the aesthetic so this project is definitely very close to our hearts.

“We just wanted ‘Safe In Sound’ to be a true representation of where this band is nearly 10 years on!

“This album tackles concepts such as depression, rejection, being in love and monetary worries to name a few so there’s definitely something in there that most people can relate to.

“We’re certain that this album is the best work from this band and can’t wait for everyone to hear it!

“The album title is born from the idea of being “safe and sound” but being safe within music.”

The rock four-piece recently debuted their new single ‘Had Enough’, taken from the album, which is out Easy Life Records / Red Essential, and it was named as Annie Mac’s ‘Hottest Record In The World’ on Radio 1 show.

Lower Than Atlantis recently played in Europe with You Me At Six and will start their headline UK tour in March 2017. This will be their biggest tour to date and sees them play London’s iconic Brixton Academy while bringing out support from Young Guns, Hands Like Houses and Roam for the ride.

Speaking about the upcoming live dates, Duce said: “We’re headlining the biggest shows we’ve ever played so we’ve written what we think is a record big enough to be played in those venues.”

Catch Lower Than Atlantis at the O2 Academy Leeds on Monday, March 13.