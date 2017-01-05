Wakefield home careworker is a ‘true rising star’

AN ‘inspiring, enthusiastic and confident’ careworker has made it through to the national finals of the Care Awards.

Danielle McIntyre, 25, from Flanshaw, picked up the Home Care Worker Award in the regional Yorkshire and Humber ceremony at the end of last year.

Despite only working in the industry for just over two years, she was recognised by the judges as a ‘true rising star’ who is ‘inspiring, enthusiastic, confident, vibrant, focussed, positive and forward thinking with amazing potential’.

Miss McIntyre, who has been with Complete Care since March 2015, is currently working towards her NVQ level 3 in health and social care. She will now attend the national finals in Birmingham on March 31.

Miss McIntyre, who is mum to three-year-old Lily, said: “I’ve always wanted a job where I feel like I’m making a difference. I decided to get into care after seeing my grandma struggle with long term illness for many years and seeing how hard it was, especially for my grandad, to care for her. I didn’t want any other families going through that without support, where needed, and I wanted to make my grandma proud. A job that makes you feel like you’ve helped to make someone’s day that little bit brighter by assisting them to live their lives as close to how they once did is the best and most rewarding career I could think of.”

Sara Booth, director of Complete Care, said: “Danielle is an inspiration to others, she sets the bar when it comes to providing our clients with quality care. Complete Care is very fortunate to have Danielle as part of our team, I am so proud of what she has achieved in such a short time.”