Wakefield chefs to cook up a treat at Easter

A top Wakefield restaurant has joined forces with a MasterChef contestant to showcase the best in British food.

Iris restaurant’s Liam Duffy and MasterChef quarter-finalist Chris Hale, from Sandal, have teamed up to cook up a treat for foodies on Easter Sunday at 7pm. On the six-course menu at Iris on the Bull Ring will be mouth-watering dishes such as a full English breakfast scotch egg and chocolate pave with lime and honeycomb.

Chris Hale, from Wakefield, appearing on BBC One's MasterChef. Picture: BBC MasterChef

Mr Hale set up his ‘Pop Up North’ catering company after appearing on the popular BBC show. His business has boomed since impressing the likes of TV judges John Torode and Greg Wallace.

The dad-of-two added: “I’ve been popping up restaurants across Europe over the past year, learning from some top chefs, so I wanted to do something locally and what better place to do this than Iris restaurant?”

Mr Duffy, who runs the award-winning-restaurant Iris, has built up a reputation for locally-sourced British cuisine. Tickets cost £35 per person. See bit.ly/2n7mOSZ for more.