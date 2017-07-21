VIDEO: Pontefract turned pink for the big race

HUNDREDS OF women joined together as they ran the race of their lives to stand up to cancer.

Women and children dressed in pink walked, ran or jogged the 10K race to raise money for Cancer Research during Pontefract’s Race for Life at the town’s race course.

Many of those taking part were running in memory of friends or family who have been touched by cancer or who have had the disease themselves. And many took to social media to celebrate their achievements.

Sara Page wrote on Twitter: “I DID IT!! Thank you SO much to all who sponsored me on #RaceforLife Together we have made a difference”.

Louise Coupeland-Horn on Facebook, said: “Thank you to everyone involved in the race for life. For people like myself that have been diagnosed with terminal cancer the money raised is invaluable to one day stop others being in the same position. Great day with a superb atmosphere. Thank you all.”

The Race for Life campaign is run by Cancer Research to raise money, so it can continue ground-breaking work to create cancer treatments and help more people survive the disease. The charity is funded by public donations and fundraising.

Cancer Research allows the Race for Life participants to raise sponsorship through their website, in memory of friends and family who have been lost to cancer.