Man badly hurt in Wakefield road accident

A man has been seriously injured in a collision near Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to Barnsley Road at around 6.15am this morning to reports of a vehicle in a field.

A male driver, in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed until 9.40am.

Police said they were in the early stages of enquiries around the incident to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 215 of July 4..