Town’s war memorial to be restored

A War memorial is set to be restored after planning permission was granted, with aims to have work completed before the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War next year.

Knottingley War Memorial Restoration Fund has been slowly working through the necessary channels to have the monument on Chapel Street maintained, as well as raising the £20,000 required.

Listing the names of those who fell during both world wars, the memorial includes a bronze angel at the pinnacle.

Although the angel itself is fine, the metal inside has corroded and needs re-filling.

Progress has been slow on the Grade-II listed structure, with input required from the War Memorials Trust and Historic England.

Ann Penistone, of the Knottingley War Memorial Fund, said: “We have really moved forward recently, sometimes you feel like you’re beating your heads against a brick wall but it is a lot of money.

“It needs to be done by the book and everything is coming together now.”

While the group awaits the outcome of a grant application, more than £12,000 has been raised in the community.

“There’s been events organised but a lot of it has just come through donations,” added Ann.

“It’s lovely that a lot of the money raised has come from the people of Knottingley, just like it did in the 1920s when it was built.

“I’ve sometimes come home and found £20 put through my letterbox, the people here have been so generous.”

“Everything is now starting to come together, although the work won’t start until next year.

“That suits us because it will be the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and it’s got to be done right.”