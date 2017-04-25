Time to put the spotlight on the best of the district’s businesses

Is your business world class? Or has it seen major growth during the past year or are you a master in customer service?

Well if it is, or has the potential to be then we want you to shout about it and enter the seventh Wakefield Business Awards.

We already have some high class entries - but we want more- to make sure every type of company operating in our area gets a chance to win.

Some technical problems mean some entries already submited may not have reached us and need resubmitting. We apologise for this but don’t worry as we have extended the deadline for entries until noon on Tuesday, May 2.

So there is still plenty of time to submit that winning entry.

The award categories are:

* Lifetime Achievement Award,

* New Business of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

* International Business of the Year - sponsored by HSBC

* National Retailer of the Year Customer Service Award - sponsored by Trinity Walk

* Employee of the Year Award - sponsored by Juice Personnel

* Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year - sponsored by NGC Networks

* People’s Choice Award -sponsored by YPO

* Start Up Business - sponsored by Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub

* Business of the Year- sponsored by Wakefield Council

* Business Person of the Year- sponsored by - The Business School at Wakefield College

* Independent Retailer of the Year and the Evening Economy Award.

The easiest way to make a nomination is by emailing editorial@wakefieldexpress.co.uk and giving your reasons why your business is a winner.

You can also nominate by clicking here

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel on, Denby Dale Road, on June 15.

Will you be among them?