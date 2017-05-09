The Cribs return to Wakefield to view new exhibition on their career

The Cribs were back in their hometown of Wakefield today as they visited a new exhibition about them.

Brothers Ross, Ryan and Gary Jarman, from Netherton, called in to Wakefield Museum to see the display, which includes memorabilia from the band’s 15 year career and charts their rise.

Vocalist Gary said: “The exhibition is really flattering.

I’m still a little shellshocked, it’s a real honour.

“What makes it so special is that when I was 15, seeing a local band share their success and memorobilla would have inspired me.”

Ryan added: “It shows you don’t have to come from the big cities like London and have to suck up to record labels to make it.”

The exhibition aims to inspire a younger generation of upcoming bands and musicians.

And the brothers say many of the items on show hold a special place in their hearts.

Highlights include an amplifier Ryan began using whilst at Horbury School and drumkits used by Ross in the group’s early years.

The Cribs have electrified the British music scene since 2002.

They have recorded six albums and played countless gigs, festivals and concerts around the world.

In 2012, the band were honoured with the Spirit of Independence award at the Q Awards and the Outstanding Contribution to Music award at the NME Awards.

The brothers have never lost touch with their roots and this exhibition celebrates the huge success that the local band has achieved.

The display will run until July 2017.