Teacher training centre rated ‘good’ all round in first Ofsted inspection

A centre that provides training for secondary school teachers has been rated good in all areas in its first inspection by an education watchdog.

The Yorkshire Three Counties Alliance School-Centered Initial Teacher Training Partnership (YTCA SCITT), based at Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall, offers teacher training courses for graduates wanting to work in high schools.

Trainee teachers get advice from centre leaders.

They work towards their qualified teacher status and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) from Sheffield Hallam University.

The centre, which took its first intake of trainee teachers in September 2014, was visited by Ofsted inspectors on two occasions last year.

They said outcomes for trainees, the quality of training, the quality of leadership management were all good.

An inspection report published after the visits said: “Overall, trainees and Newly Qualified Teachers (NQTs) are well prepared to teach and have particular strengths in managing behaviour and forming positive relationships with pupils.”

As part of the programme, trainees undertake placements within partner schools across Yorkshire.

The report said many went on to work within these schools post-training. Inspectors praised the “consistently high” employment rates with the majority of people finding work within the region.

They also said leaders “strived” to provide “high-quality” training and last year, 100 per cent of trainees exceeded the minimum teaching standard.

Executive lead at the alliance Alys Finch said the number of trainees ranked ‘outstanding’ as they reached qualified teacher status was also rising, with nearly 60 per cent achieving the high grade in 2016.

She welcomed the inspection findings.

She said: “As a new teacher training provider, in our third year of operation now, we’re delighted with the recent OFSTED inspection.

“Not only does it capture what a great contribution we are already making to our local communities but it also clearly gives a sense of the increasingly excellent impact that we are having on young people in local schools and the teaching profession.

“I am proud of the work that our trainees, mentors in our partner schools and colleagues across the Yorkshire Three Counties Alliance do on a day-to-day basis.

“We truly are improving education for our pupils and creating opportunities for adults in our communities to continue their education whilst making a difference to the lives of young people.”

Plan to develop centre further

Inspectors said the centre could improve further by supporting trainees to ensure that their pupils are challenged and supported at the right level, by using information about their progress and analysing their responses in lessons.

They also suggested that leaders set interim targets for trainees to work towards to help them improve throughout the process and continue to support them as they move towards teaching employment.

The partnership also plans to offer training for primary school teachers, with the first intake expected in September this year.