Swim school’s charity zombie run challenge

Staff from Puddle Ducks swim school will be swapping the front crawl for zombie dodging when they take part in a Halloween charity fundraiser.

The swimming teachers, poolside assistants and office staff will attempt the 5k Halloween Family Zombie Run in aid of Bloodwise, a charity that supports people living with blood cancer.

People taking part in the family friendly event on October 28 will have to tackle 26 obstacles and a mud run - all while avoiding zombies as they try to make it to the finish line.

Puddle Ducks - which provides award-winning swimming programmes for children in Sandal, Featherstone, Grange Moor, Tingley and Birstall - chose Bloodwise as it has a special meaning for two members of the team, whose relatives have been affected by leukaemia.

Owner Faye Burrell said: “We are proud to be raising money and awareness for Bloodwise, it’s a wonderful charity and a worthy cause, close to our hearts.

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the Zombie Run, our team is ready to take on the challenge.”

The company has also been raising money for Bloodwise during its annual charity PJ Week, where children raise money by attending lessons dressed in their pyjamas, to learn water safety and survival skills.

For more information about the charity, visit bloodwise.org.uk

For details about the classes available at Puddle Ducks, visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/wakefield-barnsley-south-leeds or call 01924 826238.