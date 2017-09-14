Supermarket convenience store plans for former doctors’ surgery

A former doctors’ surgery could be bulldozed to make way for a new convenience supermarket which could create up to 20 new jobs.

Plans are being considered by Wakefield Council to knock down the vacant South Kirkby Health Centre building on Barnsley Road (pictured right).

A single-storey 395 sq m shop, complete with 18 parking spaces and an ATM is then proposed.

The site was bought by Calderwood Property Developments Ltd in June, who has submitted the blueprints.

As part of a planning statement included in the application, the company said: “The proposed retail unit would serve the day-to-day shopping needs, so called ‘top-up’ or ‘basket’ shopping, of people who reside in the immediate area.

“It would contribute to the local economy by providing employment opportunities - the Co-op store would employ approximately 20 members of staff, a mixture of part-time and full-time with a range of shift patterns.

“The vacant brownfield site will be regenerated to a high standard to provide a local convenience store.”

The plans have attracted some criticism from nearby residents who have listed a number of concerns.

These include additional traffic problems on an already-busy road.

One said: “We also have a Co-op, One-Stop, McColl’s, Costcutter and a Premier store all in South Kirkby - how many supermarkets can one village support? Surely adding another would not help the village.”