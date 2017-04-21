Schools to get share of £159m

Three secondary schools and seven primaries will benefit from a share of a £159m cash injection into education in Yorkshire.

The money, announced by government Education Secretary Justine Greening, will fund building repairs and help to create almost 20,000 more school places in the region by 2020.

Minsthorpe Community College in South Elmsall, Featherstone Academy and Cathedral Academy in Wakefield will each receive a chunk.

And primary schools All Saints Featherstone, Rooks Nest Academy in Outwood, Gawthorpe Community Academy, Crigglestone St James, Castleford Park Juniors, Airedale Infants and Darrington Church of England Primary will also be allocated a sum each.

Ms Greening said: “Our Plan for Britain is to build a fairer society, with a good school place available for every child.

“This investment of £159 million in the Yorkshire and the Humber, together with our proposals to create more good school places, will help ensure every young person in the region has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

The money, allocated at the start of the month, is part of a £230m package the government has committed to investing in the county’s school estate over the next three years.

It includes £55m for Yorkshire’s schools to invest in upgrading their buildings and gives the go-ahead to 141 vital school building work projects - from roof repairs and kitchen refurbishments to new heating and windows.

It comes as new government figures show that almost 735,000 additional school places have been created nationally since 2010 – 51,000 of them in Yorkshire - to keep pace with a growing school-age population.