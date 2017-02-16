Rush hour traffic updated: Long delays remain on M62 motorway near Leeds

Commuters are being warned of severe delays on the M62 motorway in West Yorkshire following a crash.

Highways England said there are currently delays of up to 30 minutes on the stretch of motorway between Huddersfield and Bradford, leading on to Leeds.

One lane of the M62 westbound remains after the collision, which happened at around 7am between junctions 22 and 21 at Milnrow.

It is not expected to clear until after 11.30am.

Highways England posted a tweet with a picture of a gantry warning of delays up to 75 minutes earlier this morning.