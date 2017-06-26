Prince of Wales Hospice gets £12K grant from Asda Foundation

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has received a generous donation of £12,802 from the Asda Foundation to help fund a new heating system.

The application to the Asda Foundation by the hospice on Halfpenny Lane was supported by store colleagues at the Asda store at Leeds Road in Glass Houghton.

While the charity receives a grant from the NHS each year, it only covers about a third of their costs. Its heating system is aged and desperately needs upgrading.

Sharon Batty, trusts fundraising officer at the hospice said; “Thanks to generous supporters, including the Asda Foundation, we have now secured sufficient funds to replace the system, which will be more fuel efficient and save us money each month. More importantly, it will give more flexibility so that different areas can have different temperatures depending on patient needs. We would like to thank the Asda Foundation for their support in funding this vital project.”

The Asda Foundation, which was set up in 1988, makes independent grants to support to a range of good causes, chosen by Asda’s community life colleagues throughout the UK. Julie Ward, Asda Foundation manager, said: “We see the foundation as one of the many ways to give something back to the communities that support us. That’s why we lend a hand to the wide range of good causes with which our colleagues are involved, sharing their passion and helping to make a difference through a variety of projects across the UK. Supporting smaller, local applications such as Prince of Wales Hospice is really important to us – and we hope it will make a real difference within the local community in West Yorkshire.”