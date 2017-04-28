‘Help us to save our golf course’

Campaigners are bidding to save a public golf course scrapped by Wakefield Council earlier this month.

The cash-strapped authority took the decision to close Spring Mill in Ossett, Thornes Park and Pontefract Park, but the move was heavily criticised.

But people in Ossett are refusing to let their nine-hole course go to ruin, and have already met with councillors about saving the facility.

A public meeting was organised at Ossett Community Centre Coach House to gauge interest, which became standing room only.

Ossett ward councillor, Angela Taylor, said: “The residents knew nothing about this closure so it came as a shock.

“There are a lot of people willing to give up their time to keep it open, if the council will meet us half way.

“We have been told by the council that they will work with us if we can find a solution.

“It was never at a super standard, but it was a lovely course.

“A lot of people enjoyed it took their kids there, I have got four boys and they went regularly.

“It could become allotments, turned back to nature or have trees planted but that is not what we want.

“Unless you want to play football or rugby, we have nothing else in Ossett.

“We have got some very persistent people who are determined to make this happen.”

Three more meetings are being planned in Ossett on May 11, June 8 and 22, all at 7.30pm, although a venue is yet to be confirmed.

Glynn Humphries, service director for environment and streetscene at Wakefield Council said: “We’re not currently in discussion with any community groups about taking on responsibility for these facilities.

“However, we are interested in talking to the group.”