Get your skates on if you want to be in with a chance of a makeover

Time is running out to enter October’s Wakey Up Your Wardrobe competition.

You can win a makeover from style gurus at Trinity Walk and £250 to spend at the shopping complex.

BEFORE: Catherine Holmes gets ready for her makeover.

But you need to be quick if you want to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize as the deadline for entries is 5pm on Tuesday, October 31.

The winner gets to spend the day with your very own stylist, Liz Clothier, to help create that new look tailored just for you. With more than 60 stores, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

The competition is open to men and women, so you can nominate yourself or someone you know - either way, just go for it.

We’ve had multiple winners, including mum-of-two Catherine Holmes, pictured above, who have all experienced a day they will never forget, with many agreeing they never thought they would win.

Trinity Walk will also arrange for a hair restyle at their award-winning Room97 Creative Hairdressing, a makeover at their Debenhams and freshly prepared dinner at The Chinese Buffet. Real people win, and it could be you or a lucky loved one next. To enter, all you have to do is nominate yourself or someone else by visiting www.jpeventsnorth.co.uk/wakefield-express-competition.

You will also need to enter two codes on the website. The first code is 9874, while the second is 2986. Please say why you think the person you’re nominating should win. Entrants can also claim a free coffee at Debenhams.