Shop worker aged 91 injured during robbery in Dewsbury

A ROBBER pushed a 91-year-old shop worker to the ground during a raid at a store in Dewsbury.

The pensioner suffered minor injuries and needed hospital treatment following the incident at Bennett Street Stores on Leeds Road.

The man asked for cigarettes after walking into the shop just after 8.30am yesterday. (Mon June 19)

When the pensioner placed the cigarettes on the counter the suspect walked behind the serving area and pushed her to the ground.

The suspect then stole the cigarettes and is believed to have taken small quantity of money from the till, before making off on foot.

The victim, a 91-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries in the incident and and received hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: "This was an extremely callous incident involving an elderly woman and fortunately she wasn't more seriously injured.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing, but I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident to cast their minds back and report any information they have to police.

"We don't have a description of the man involved but I would ask for anyone who witnessed a man fleeing the scene or a man acting suspiciously in the area to get in touch with police."

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13170278472 .