Cash not needed to use Wakefield Council car parks - but it will still cost

Motorists will no longer have to dig deep for loose change in Wakefield Council run car parks.

The council has introduced the option to pay by phone in pay and display parking areas.

It means people can now pay to park by using their debit or credit card through a smartphone app, by text message or on the council website.

But the council did say small charges apply for using the service.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “We are introducing cashless parking to make it easier for residents, businesses and visitors to pay for their parking in council car parks.

“It’s not always possible to find the right change and with many people now using mobile phones, this could be a more straight-forward and easy way for some of us to pay for our parking.

“People will still be able to pay by cash - but this is giving them another choice.”

Anyone wanting to use the cashless system at council car parks or at on-street metered areas will need to register by visiting www.myRingGo.co.uk/register or by calling 020 3046 0010.

People will then be asked provide the location code of where they park, using signs at the pay and display machines, and input the length of time they want to stay.