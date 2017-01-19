‘Bus changes will leave our village isolated’

Distressed villagers fear they will be cut off from shops and amenities after it was revealed a bus route, connecting them to neighbouring towns, will no longer stop in the area.

The number 30 service, operated by Stagecoach, currently stops in Thorpe Audlin on its journeys from Barnsley to Pontefract and back. But route changes being introduced from January 29 mean it will no longer serve the village.

Bill Roberts, who lives on Hall Garth Road, said: “Stagecoach cutting the number 30 from running through our village is causing distress to many residents, some who have no other means of transport.

“The many knock on effects from removing this bus are that we will be unable to access the shops in Pontefract easily, including chemists, supermarkets, the post office, opticians and hairdressers, as well as the hospital and railway station in the town. The village will become more isolated.”

Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett, added: “The removal of this service would leave many local residents stranded from shops, services and relatives. That’s why so many residents from the Thorpe Audlin area have contacted me about proposed changes to the number 30 bus route.

“I have raised concerns with West Yorkshire Combined Authority. They are now exploring avenues to ensure the continuation of the route in some form to protect local people.”

John Young, commercial director of Stagecoach Yorkshire said the company would no longer operate the service through Thorpe Audlin to and from Pontefract.

He said: “Regrettably this is due to the service carrying insufficient passenger numbers to cover our operating costs.

“Relevant data has been shared with Metro who have subsequently issued a tender for the service to be maintained and we are awaiting that result.”

“Whilst the timetable and/or operator may change it is hoped a service will be maintained.”