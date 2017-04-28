Best of our city buildings win civic society design awards

The very best design and building schemes have been recognised in Wakefield Civic Society’s annual awards.

Judges assessed nominations across five categories, before handing out brass plaques to winners and certificates to those they commended.

And they also presented prizes to the city’s best restaurants, as chosen by members of the society’s monthly dining club.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “While not every category provided a winner, the judges were impressed by some interesting and laudable schemes.

“Congratulations to all the winners. I hope their success inspires other property owners in and around the city to go that extra mile when thinking about the importance of good design, whether it be for a new property or for the refurbishment of an older building.”

The West Yorkshire History Centre in Kirkgate, designed by architects Broadway Malyan, received a commendation in the new build category.

special award: Wakefield Cathedral.

Elsewhere, Qubana restaurant owners Matthew and Jenny Burton won an award in the refurbishment category for their work to revamp the former Barclays Bank building to create a new home for the popular eatery.

Judges said: “This had been very well carried out, preserving, refurbishing and even enhancing many of the original architectural features of the banking hall.”

The redesign, by PA Schofield Ltd and architect Neil Bowen, also included the creation of flats on the first floor and a manager’s house on the top floor.

Private house 10 Kilby Street also received an award in the same category.

SHOP FRONT: Urban Quarter.

And Urban Quarter, a male grooming parlour on Cross Square, won an award in the shop fronts category.

Judges said it had been given an “eye-catching new look and classic design scheme”.

Across the road, Black Craft Custom Tattoos shop was given a commendation for its smart reception area, plate glass windows, colours and fabrics.

New bar The Establishment, on the corner of Unity House, won an award in the bar and restaurant frontage category.

NEW BAR: The Establishment.

Judges Angie de Courcy Bower, Roger Brown, Elizabeth Motley, Graham Roberts and Peter Taylor said: “Removal of opaque vinyls on the glass had opened up the bar area so that it was possible to see in from the street.”

No awards were made in the residential category.

But the judges gave a special award to Wakefield Cathedral, which has recently undergone restoration work.

Mr Trickett said: “While there was less new design in this second phase the judges felt that the work had been carried out to a high standard and was such a significant project that it was worthy of recognition by way of a special award.”

The Civic Society Design Awards evening, at Wakefield Town Hall last week, also saw José’s Tapas Restaurant in Cross Street and Create Café at Wakefield One receive Restaurant of the Year awards.

The society’s Dining Club said they had “a very enjoyable evening” with restaurant proprietors José and Sophia Escribano, when they sampled the tapas dishes the pair offer.

And at Create Cafe, manager Shaun Mounsey and his team offered members a cocktail master class before serving up a three course meal.

Mr Trickett said:“In both cases, it was the overall experience that members had rated so highly - everything from the quality of the food and service to the value for money and the friendliness and general atmosphere created by the staff.”

