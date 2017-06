An adult and a child were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a chip pan caught fire in Pontefract.

Firefighters were called to Chestnut Green in the town at around 8.20pm tonight (Thursday).

The fire was out when the crew arrived.

However, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said an adult and a child inside suffered smoke inhalation from the fire.

They were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.