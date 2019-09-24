York's The Howl & The Hum ready to impress in Leeds

Hotly tipped York band The Howl & The Hum have announced their biggest tour to date and will be in Leeds this weekend.

The four-piece are building a reputation for playing a dark hypnotic style of indie guitar pop that is hard to pigeon-hole and have some influential backers ready to champion them.

They are proving their worth in the live arena too and will be appearing at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on Sunday (September 29) .

The Howl & The Hum have also just put out new single 'Human Contact' that's been taken from their debut album set for release early in the new year.

See the video for 'Human Contact' at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqbFha-xsEI

In an age where individuality is key, where bedroom producers and Soundcloud artists can become overnight sensations, The Howl & The Hum were born through collaboration. Brought together in York, UK’s ‘60s Greenwich Village’-style open mics, folk nights and close-knit music scene, vocalist Sam Griffiths cherry-picked bass player Bradley Blackwell, guitar player Conor Hirons and drummer Jack Williams to create a band that does not sound like a contemporary rock band.

With a magpie mentality they cut their teeth playing in and learning from local bands and busking, with a strong songwriting core and an inventive, progressive view on what place guitar music has in today’s culture. Their inspirations range from Leonard Cohen and Phoebe Bridgers to Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar and they have been likened to Massive Attack, Radiohead and Alt-J.

With the support of influential tastemakers such as Radio 1's new music legend Huw Stephens, who recently handpicked the band to play on his stage at this year's SXSW and debuted the band’s new single “Hall Of Fame”, The Howl & The Hum have inked a deal with AWAL/Kobalt with big things expected in the next 12 months.