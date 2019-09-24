X Factor finalist Bupsi Brown and Most Haunted's Jason Karl to star in Aladdin in Castleford

It may only be September, but the launch of Castleford’s pantomime Aladdin means the countdown to Christmas is well and truly on.

The show stars X Factor finalist Bupsi Brown as the Genie, TV star Jason Karl as the evil Abanazar, and magician and ventriloquist Lorenzo Zambrana as Aladdin. Completing the cast is panto veteran Phil Hoyles as Widow Twankey, comedy hypnotist Dave Rawson as the Emperor, and singer Chloe Fay as Princess Jasmine.

Bupsi, who rose to fame back in 2015 when she sat on Simon Cowell’s lap during her first X Factor audition, said: “It’s a love story really, but there’s a lot of adventure that goes into it.. It is a good ending.”

Aladdin tells the tale of the Twankey Family and their dream of a better life filled with riches and adventure. When a mysterious Abanazar offers untold riches in return for helping him find a magic lamp, Aladdin can’t believe his luck. His head filled with dreams of money and marrying the beautiful Princess, Aladdin sets off on an adventure that will change his life, and fortunes, forever.

Aladdin, which is produced by New Theatre, promises plenty of laughs as well as some surprises that are being kept under wraps until opening night.

Rehearsals get underway in early December, with the 45-strong cast and crew having just a few weeks to perfect the performance before opening night.

Lorenzo Zambrana, who is also New Theatre’s creative director, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the incredible cast and creative team to Castleford and the Civic Centre for the launch.

“Aladdin in itself is a great panto story, and we’re bringing together some of the very best pantomime talent together to produce a hilarious but spectacular pantomime adventure for all of our audiences.”

Aladdin runs from Friday, December 20 to Tuesday, December 24 at Castleford Civic Centre, on Ferrybridge Road. Tickets start at £12, with group discounts for bookings of ten or more.

Book your tickets via 01977 330315 or online by visiting castlefordpanto.com.