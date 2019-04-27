Top comedy names added to line-up for Leeds Festival

Big names from the comedy world have been added to the line-up to this year’s Leeds Festival.

Comedy is an essential part of the big three-day event and the first wave of funny acts have been announced for the Alternative Stage, to perform alongside already announced headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters at Bramham Park sites this August bank holiday weekend (August 23-25).

Among the stand-ups set to appear are panel show favourite Josh Widdicombe, who with his quick wit is guaranteed to have festival-goers in stitches.

Having found fame as a regular on Channel 4 series The Last Leg, Widdicome has continued his storied career with stellar stand-up shows and rave reviews for his BBC sitcom Josh.

Another big name from the comedy circuit, Bridget Christie, is ready to take on the Alternative Stage crowds this summer with a headline set. A regular on the comedy scene since 2004 where she won the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award the multi-award winner has since gone on to become a regular favourite on TV and radio.

Further Alternative Stage comics include Brennan Reece, Carl Donnelly, Dane Baptiste, David Morgan, Ed Gamble, Fin Taylor, Kae Kurd, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Lloyd Griffith, Marcus Brigstocke, Masud Milas, Nick Helm, Russell Kane, Shappi Khorsandi and Tom Allen.

David Olshanetsky and Naledi Dube will present a live episode of their hit podcast, David’s Out For A Good Time.

Late night DJs include Hot Dub Time Machine and Trangressive Takeover, with special guests to be announced. Festival goers will also be able to take the weight off their feet and settle down to catch film screenings of documentaries including ‘Liam Gallagher: As It Was’ and Frank Sidebottom’s ‘Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story’.

Alongside the Alternative Stage, more names have been added to the music line up across the festival weekend.

British singer-songwriter Mabel joins the BBC Radio One Stage bill ahead of the release of her anticipated debut album ‘High Expectations’ this July. Fans can expect to hear hits including 2017 platinum record ‘Finders Keepers’ and 2019 top 10 single ‘Don’t Call Me Up’.

Irish rock band Picture This will thrill fans when they bring their eagerly anticipated new album, MDRN LV to life alongside indie rockers Childcare.

Rap-rock morphers The LaFontaines join the BBC Radio One Dance Stage with rising rap star Barny Fletcher and pop queen Kim Petras. Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers will bring songs from their emotionally charged debut album ‘Bought To Rot’, the undisputed kings of ‘fashion-art’ rock Palaye Royale join the Pit Stage bill with Californian punk rockers Plague Vendor. Merseyside crew Queen Zee will not hold back bringing their quirky style to The Pit.

American punk rock band Bleached will head to the festivals off the back of their US tour and siblings Sons Of Raphael will also be crossing the pond to bring their unrelenting energy for performances not to be missed. Oddity Road will deliver their heavy riffs and tight infectious songs, Philadelphia singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ will bring his soothing R&B jams and Kawala, who are currently making waves within the indie music scene since the release of their first single, ‘Small Death’, will also be joining the Festival Republic Stage.

East London drill rapper Unknown T best known for his breakout hit Homerton B will be making his Leeds Festival debut on the BBC 1Xtra Stage, as well as rapper and producer Nav who will be bringing his trademark vocals and hypnotic trap beats to the festival following the release of Billboard number one sophomore record ‘Bad Habits’.

Elsewhere, US rapper YBN Nahmir is set to deliver a performance, while Bif Heath, DigDat, Geko and Tyla Yaweh will also be joining the the BBC 1Xtra stage bill.

Meanwhile, Relentless After Dark have also announced an eclectic line-up for Leeds Festival including Alma (live), Amy Becker, Charlie Sloth & Friends Presents, Crucast (feat Skepsis, Darksy, Mr Virgo, Bru-C, TS7, Lazcru and Window Kid), DJ Jonezy, DJ Semtex, Hannah Wants, Jaguar, James Organ, Jay1, Jess Bays, L U C Y, Mason Maynard, MIC Righteous, Prospa, Rude Kid, Solardo, Stardom, The Menendez Brothers and Unknown T.

Relentless After Dark will provide a late night hangout from Thursday to Sunday evening, keeping Leeds Festival energised until the early hours.

Tickets are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com