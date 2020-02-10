Keep the kids entertained this half term with these events across Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and Featherstone

Families can enjoy a wide variety of fun-filled events this half term, courtesy of Wakefield Council.

The council is holding a series of crafts, adventure trails and swimming sessions, which will all be available from Monday, February 17 to Friday 21.

Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival will return over half term.

On Monday, children can make their own pop-up mummy cards (10am to 3pm) and see the Ancient Egyptian mummy of Perenbast, the temple-singer, on display at Wakefield Museum.

On Thursday, there will be an Iron Age Day running from 10am to 3pm at Castleford Museum, where young ones can become an Iron Age warrior for the day and learn all about Iron Age life, with crafts and face-painting.

Families can also enjoy making medieval crafts in the activity zone at Pontefract Castle from 11am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday.

Wakefield’s famous annual Rhubarb Festival also returns for its fourteenth year, with family friendly activities running in the former Market Hall between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 23.

There will be a cosy reading corner, kids’ activity zone – including lantern-making and a rhubarb videogame – as well as the Rhubarb Shed, where 200 shoots of real rhubarb will be growing by candle-light.

The rhubarb, food and drink market will take place in the Cathedral precinct from Friday, February 21 to Sunday 23. For more information visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb

The Hut in Airedale will be hosting a free community activity day from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, February 19. Families can enjoy ten pin bowling, a smoothie bike, football, arts and crafts, sumo wrestling, hairstyling, soft play, sports activities, a bicycle workshop and lunch for the first 100 children, courtesy of council partners ENGIE. Contact 01977 550250 or email thehut@wakefield.gov.uk for more information.

During half-term, there’s also lots of activities to enjoy at the district's parks and leisure centres.

There will be craft activities taking place at Anglers Country Park throughout the week or families can enjoy the Room on the Broom adventure trail - find sculptures, look for animal footprints, trace rubbings and have fun doing activities along the way.

Or check out the Blown Away adventure trail at Pugneys Country Park, where children can zoom on the zip line, snap themselves in the face boards, solve puzzle boards and count the Geese.

Wakefield’s Sun Lane Leisure and Pontefract Swimming Pool will both be holding Fast Track Beginners Lessons aimed at children five-years and over with lots of fun games and activities to develop aquatic skills and stroke development. All sessions will require booking in advance.

There will also be a fun float session in the pool at Featherstone Sports Complex from 1.30pm-2.30pm Monday to Friday (except Wednesday) which is free for Aspire and Junior Aspire Members.

For details of events and activities taking place at venues around the district, visit www.experiencewakeﬁeld.co.uk/februaryhalfterm

