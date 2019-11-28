10 of the best to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 St George’s Hall Heritage Tour

World premiere stage production of Band of Gold.

St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 28

Grab yourself a place on a free* heritage tour of one of Europe’s oldest concert halls - St George’s Hall in Bradford. The special offer is open to national lottery players to say a big ‘thank you’ for the recent support the National Lottery Heritage Fund provided towards the extensive refurbishment of the hall. So book yourself a place, take a national lottery ticket with you, and learn more about the fascinating history of this landmark Bradford venue. *Limited places available, free of charge but must be booked in advance, and attendees must bring a current National Lottery ticket with them.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

2 Band of Gold

Leeds Grand Theatre, November 28 - December 14

Head down to the Ridings Centre this weekend for their Christmas Fair.

Kay Mellor returns to Leeds Grand Theatre with a star-studded cast in the world premiere stage production of her multi-award winning TV series Band of Gold. Band of Gold was the ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week when it aired on ITV and revolved around a group of women – Carol, Rose, Anita and Gina. At times heartbreaking and humorous, Band of Gold tells the story of how a young mother is drawn into the notorious red-light district. With a killer on the loose it’s a battle to survive! Don’t miss your chance to be one of the first to see the world premiere production of Kay Mellor’s thrilling new play.

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

3 Christmas Craft Fair/‘Elpful Elves

Ridings Centre, Wakefield, December 1, 10.30am-4.30pm

Head to the festive edition of The Ridings’ monthly Craft Fair to pick up a unique Christmas gift. Browse a wonderful range of locally produced food, gifts, homeware, clothing and more. The fair will be located in the middle mall events space. The Ridings’ Elpful Elves will be on hand every weekend in December to dish out free Christmas gifts, carry shoppers’ bags to the car and assist with anything and everything else in the centre.

The Normanton Christmas Lights Switch On is on Friday.

http://www.ridingscentre.com

4 Sculptural Tree Decorations

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, December 1 at various times

Join in this family workshop (£5) to create festive decorations to treasure. Taking inspiration from David Smith and his intricate steel sculptures an artist will support your family to make a variety of decorations using wire and shiny materials to design and create your own sculptural decorations that capture the line and shape in David Smith’s sculptures. Aimed at ages six+. Please meet at the Boardroom in YSP Centre. All materials are provided.

http://www.ysp.org.uk

5 Santa Underground

The award winning Stage 84, The Yorkshire School of Performing Arts.

National Coal Mining Museum for England, Overton, November 30 and December 1, 10am-5.15pm

This Christmas, before Santa goes down your chimney he is going down the mine! Travel 140m underground to join Santa in his unique and atmospheric underground grotto where he will be waiting to meet a few select children. Will the bell place you on the naughty or nice list? Good children will receive a present and certificate while bad children will get coal… Age categories: Under 18 months, 18 months - three years, four - six years, seven- nine years, 10 - 12 years.

http://www.ncm.org.uk

6 Christmas Lights Switch On

Normanton, November 29

Experience some Yuletide magic in Normanton at the annual Christmas lights switch on. The day kicks off with a delightfully festive Christmas market from 9am in the Westfield Market. Browse for those quirky Christmas gifts - or treat yourself to something lovely! There will be music and fairground rides from 4pm onwards to get everybody in the Christmas spirit. Then, don’t miss the exciting main event when the big light Switch On happens at 6pm. Plus your little ones will be enchanted by the free Santa’s Grotto at the Town Hall, also from 4pm.Tell Saint Nick if you’ve been good, and give him your Christmas letter. And Disney fans rejoice - Frozen’s Anna and Elsa, as well as Mary Poppins, will also be paying a visit!

http://www.normantontowncouncil.co.uk

7 Santa’s Grotto

Trinity Walk, Wakefield, until December 23

Trinity Walk’s famous Santa is back in his bespoke, specially built grotto this Christmas. Every visit is totally free and kids get a free snowball squishy when they visit (while stocks last). Find Santa and his Forget Me Not elves in the grotto by Debenhams, opposite The Entertainer toy shop. Thursday, November 28, 4-6pm. Saturday, November 30, 11am-3pm and Sunday, December 1, noon-3pm.

http://www.trinitywalk.com

8 Queen’s Mill Christmas Fair

Queen’s Mill, Castleford, November 30, 10am-3pm

Queen’s Mill’s festive season truly begins with the arrival of their Christmas Fair. Visit their Christmas market offering a wide range of beautiful hand and artisan made products. The ideal place to search for that special gift. A Little Elves Workshop is the perfect way to entertain younger visitors whilst festive music and drama performances are a delight for the whole family. Festive refreshments are also available throughout the day and the highlight of course is the chance to visit Santa in his Christmas Grotto.

http://www.castlefordheritagetrust.org.uk

9 Santa’s Grotto

Ackworth Garden Centre, Barnsley Road, Ackworth, until December 24

Enter the magical world of Santa for an individual and wonderful experience. Take a walk through the magical kingdom and meet Santa Claus! Tell him all your wishes and receive a quality gift from the man himself. Have a picture taken and store in a keepsake card. Then follow the clues on the reindeer hunt, including a stroll through the sparkling outside lights. Claim your chocolate reward in the cafe for finding all of Santa’s reindeer. Wander amongst the beautifully decorated trees, all themed and sparkling. Finally, look out for our favourite characters including Peppa Pig and Olaf and have a picture taken with them. Saturday, 10am-3pm, Sunday, 10am-4.15pm, Monday-Friday, 3-5.45pm.

http://www.harpins.co.uk

10 Stage 84 presents Christmas Spectacular 2019

St Georges’Hall, Bradford, November 30

The award winning Stage 84, The Yorkshire School of Performing Arts proudly returns to St George’s Hall, presenting a variety of well known musical theatre numbers and popular songs, alongside dance and drama. A festive showcase for the whole family, featuring a large cast of local young people.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk