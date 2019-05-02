10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire this week

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 We’re Going On A Bear Hunt Live On Stage

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 2

This family favourite story returns vividly and noisily in director Sally Cookson’s fun-filled adaptation set to Benji Bower’s versatile lively score.

Join our intrepid family of adventurers and their musical dog on a quest to find a bear; as they wade through the gigantic swishy swashy grass, the splishy splashy river and the thick oozy, squelchy mud! Expect catchy songs, interactive scenes, plenty of adventure and a few surprises along the way. Based on the much-loved picture book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, this mischievous celebration of play is the perfect treat for families with children aged three and up.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

2 Wannabe - The Spice Girls Show

St George’s Hall, Bradford, May 4

Featuring the greatest Spice Girls hits, this musical celebration recreates the era of Girl Power! From the chart stomping Spice Up Your Life through to the hip shaking Who Do You Think You Are?, Wannabe takes you on a Spice World journey through the Spice Girls group and solo careers that will make you Zig-A-Zig-Ahhhh. Come and join the exceptionally talented Wannabe cast as they pay homage to Ginger, Scary, Posh, Sporty and Baby on the smash hit touring sensation not to be missed! Swing it, shake it, move it, make it down however you can. Costumes, groups and families all welcome for the biggest 90s party in town. Hi, si, ja, hold tight!

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

3 Same Same Different

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 7

Same Same Different is inspired by Naomi Sumner Chan’s own experiences as a trans-racial adoptee, having been adopted from Hong Kong in the 1980s into a white British family. This new verbatim play gives adoptees from all over the world the opportunity to share their stories in their own words and reveal what it’s like to grow up in a family and community who might look very different to themselves.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

4 Bill Bailey: Larks in Transit

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 8

Larks in Transit at the Victoria Theatre next week is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian. With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald, and re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

5 Medieval Fun Day

Sandal Castle, Wakefield, May 5, 10.30am-4pm

Join in the medieval fun at Sandal Castle, when armoured knights and soldiers will demonstrate their combat skills. This joint Friends of Sandal Castle and Sandal Community Association free event is backed financially by Wakefield Council and the attractions will feature - soldiers’ drill for the kids, re-enactment groups the Frei Compagnie and the Harrington Household, archery display, fun with medieval board games and stocks and wet sponges. Visitors will be able to make friends with hawks and owls courtesy of KL Falconry of Pontefract. Kira, the owner, is an experienced handler who can answer your questions.

6 Menopause the Musical

St George’s Hall, Bradford, May 1-3

This hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics. An all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common, meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘The Change’. They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer ‘The Silent Passage’, but an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 An Audience with Cannon & Ball

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 7

If it is the wonderful tonic of laughter that you are looking for, then you have come to the right place! Cannon and Ball bring their own unique brand of humour to Theatre Royal Wakefield. Opening the show with 45 minutes of unforgettable Cannon and Ball magic, they will perform some of their legendary sketches and routines before the interval. Tommy and Bobby open act two with a song and then move onto telling stories of their career, after which they will open up to the audience for Q&A’s. This magical, intimate close and upfront evening is a treat for comedy fans of all ages!

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Ghost

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until May 4

Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of a phony storefront psychic Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger… The movie Ghost has proven to be one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. The movie and the musical feature The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 Eleanor Conway: Walk of Shame 2

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 3

Conway’s last blackout was four years ago and she’s missing her old friend. What happens when you wake up and realise the party is over? She’s living life in real time now and reality is harsh when you don’t have something to take the ‘edge’ off. This award nominee returns with her hotly anticipated sequel to her hit 2016 smash, about what happens when you stop chasing the ‘perfect’ version of you and realise she’s been right there all along.

www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

10 One Night Only

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, May 8

One Night Only, a high energy show demonstrating the huge range of dance talent at Huddersfield New College. Guests will be able to enjoy a range of styles including contemporary, jazz, musical theatre and commercial in this eclectic and inspiring show. This show promises to be fast paced and professional. The Lawrence Batley Theatre look forward to welcoming you for one night only!

www.thelbt.org

