10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week

1 Northern Ballet Presents Geisha

Leeds Grand Theatre, March 14-21

For Geisha, beauty and honour are everything. Brought vividly to life by the creator of Northern Ballet’s acclaimed Casanova (as seen on Sky Arts), unravel the mysteries of Geisha. Two young women, bound by vows of friendship, find themselves in the midst of a collision between East and West. As their lives are torn painfully apart, encounters from beyond the grave unleash an unexpected vengeance on their world. An act of true devotion offers the only chance for redemption. Based on remarkable true events, experience Northern Ballet’s exceptional dancers in this must-see ballet.

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

2 One Night in Dublin

Theatre Royal Wakefield, March 14

The Wild Murphys will set up Murphy’s Pub, guaranteeing one glorious night of high-energy Irish music and more than a little bit of Irish craic. The multi-award-winning Irish band The Wild Murphys features the very best traditional Irish musicians playing a thrilling mix of traditional and contemporary tunes guaranteed to have the audience’s hands clapping and toes tapping all night long.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 Wesele / Wedding

The Grove Hall, South Kirkby, Pontefract, March 14

An immersive one-woman show rooted in the European tradition of absurdist political comedy with a Polish-English love story at heart. It’s the last Polish-English wedding before the Brexit-imposed borders close around the UK, sealing it off from the rest of Europe. The MC invites all the guests to take part in wedding games and disco polo singalongs in a bid to keep the international community together. She needs this wedding to go off without a hitch. Will she succeed? This comic (and at times dark) collage of authentic and fictional migrant stories told by a real-life wedding MC uses stand-up, storytelling and physical theatre modes to subvert Polish and British cultural and gender stereotypes.

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

4 British Science Week at National Coal Mining Museum for England

Caphouse Colliery, Overton, March 14-15

How dangerous can flammable gases really be? How did people overcome the risk of gases? What exactly is the flame safety lamp? Find out all of this and more in an explosive science show. Watch out for the science buskers across the site and see some of the giant machinery moving in its original glory on Sunday.

http://www.ncm.org.uk

5 Free guided cycle rides

Castleford on Saturday and Wakefield on Sunday

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continues its programme of free guided cycle rides and there are two easy rides this weekend, ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. The rides last up to three hours and cover up to ten miles. On Saturday from Queens Mill in Castleford starting at 10.30am and on Sunday from Thornes Park Athletic Stadium in Wakefield also starting at 10.30am. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

6 Acosta Danza - Evolution

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, March 13-14

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta and his critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza perform a programme of new and existing works. Acosta makes a guest appearance in the iconic Rooster, choreographed by Christopher Bruce to music by the Rolling Stones. The company also perform new work, Paysage, Soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg and Impronta, which was created specially for Acosta Danza by Spanish choreographer Maria Rovira. Inspired by Vaslav Nijinsky’s L’après midi d’un faune, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui completes the bill with masterpiece Faun, set to Debussy’s original score with additional music from Nitin Sawhney.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 The Unbelievable Chris Kamara Show

Theatre Royal Wakefield, March 18

Popular TV personality Chris Kamara takes to the stage for the first time! Ex footballer Chris Kamara, or Kammy as he is most well known, will talk about his life from start to present sharing many fantastic stories including how his ‘unbelievable’ catchphrase has became so iconic. Join Kammy in what promises to be a brilliant show with plenty of laughs. You will see the highs and the lows but fans can certainly expect to leave smiling. The show is suitable for all ages.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Embrace with special guests Starsailor and CUD

First Direct Arena, Leeds, March 14

Following on from the band’s sold-out hometown show at the Halifax Piece Hall last month and their sold out London Alexandra Palace gigs in December, Embrace will be bringing their special Songs from The Good Will Out and Out Of Nothing show to Leeds on Saturday. Embrace will be joined at the shows by special guests Starsailor and CUD.

http://www.firstdirectarena.com

9 Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, March 17-21

The Red Shoes is a tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world. Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion. Set to the achingly romantic music of golden-age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann, The Red Shoes is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with cinematic designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable and sound by Paul Groothuis.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

10 Stephen Bailey: Can’t Be Bothered

The Studio, Bradford, March 12

Stephen Bailey has made a name for himself for being a little gossip – but this year he’s grown up and decided to have a conversation with you (but a funny one) - about everything that is going on in the world. It’s been a very big year for Stephen, he’s even bought a new microwave. He’s the best mate you want to chat to at the pub and he thinks the world has gone mad. This show is bit of storytelling, some inappropriate anecdotes and more sincerity than he’s ever dared have! What more do you want? Trigger warning – he does not mention Brexit. The government don’t know what to say so he certainly doesn’t. Radio 4 listeners still welcome. Recommended age 16+.

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk