Revamped Bouncers in full rehearsals

Bouncers

Theatre Royal Wakefield from January 24 to February 2

John Godber’s Bouncers began rehearsals this week ahead of openening night on January 24 and a UK tour afterwards. This new updated version of the script comes complete with modern music and contemporary dance moves to match.

Cast members Frazer Hammill, Peter McMillan, Lamin Touray and Duncan Riches (pictured) have been getting into the groove in preparation for telling the tale of one drunken night in a Yorkshire nightclub.

Tickets from 01924 211311