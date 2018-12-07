Panto magic in Aladdin

Aladdin

Lawrence Batley theatre, Huddersfield from Friday, December 7

Audiences will be taken on a magic carpet ride this Christmas as Lawrence Batley Theatre stages its family pantomime, Aladdin. The show reunites the creative team of director Joyce Branagh and playwright Andrew Pollard, working together for the third year running. This latest show follows the success of the Huddersfield theatre’s first panto production, Cinderella - which had a sell-out run in 2016 - and last year’s Jack and the Beanstalk, a critical hit which received an extended run due to demand. Aladdin is performed by a professional company of seven, bringing together new cast members with popular performers from its previous two pantomimes. From Jack and The Beanstalk, local actors Robin Simpson and Thomas Cotran take the roles of Widow Twankey and Aladdin; Cinderella favourites Stephanie Hackett and Richard Hand return in the new roles of Genie of the Ring and Abanazar; Huddersfield actor Alyce Liburd and Barnsley’s Nicola Jayne Ingram are Princess Jasmine and Genie of the Lamp, and Coronation Street’s Krissi Bohn performs as Empress. The professional cast are joined by a supporting company of talented young performers from across Kirklees, aged between 9-17 years-old. Director Joyce Branagh says: “We can’t wait to get started on Aladdin. We’ve been planning our panto all year: making decisions about the gorgeous set, sorting the glitzy costumes, making Andrew’s brilliant script as slick and funny as it can be; meeting about the music and choreography; getting an excellent cast in place, and the pyrotechnics are ordered! Coming back for a third year, with the same team, is a joy because we work so well together.”

Tickets: Contact the Lawrence Batley Theatre’s Box Office on 01484 430528 or go to www.thelbt.org.