Oh Oh Oh it’s magic!

Theatre Royal Wakefield on September 26

So how do magicians do what they do? It’s a centuries old question, but some of the secrets maybe about to be given away by Jamie Raven who you may remember was runner up in Britain’s Got Talent. He’s on a nationwide tour and arriving in Wakefield late next month. The show will culminate in a random member of the audience, with no performing experience whatsoever, being turned into a magician in order to perform the final trick of the show live on stage with Jamie.

Tickets: 01924 211311