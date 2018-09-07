Light and dark in Shakespeare

Much Ado About Nothing/Macbeth

Theatre Royal Wakefield September 24/25

The contrast of light comedy and dark tragedy in Shakespearean classics Much Ado About Nothing and Macbeth are highlighted this month in two inventive and energetic performances by Merely Theatre.

They return to Wakefield for a third year to present the plays with performances described by artistic director Scott Ellis as “raw, pure Shakespeare, the kind people get swept up in and excited by.”

The company has completed two successful national tours of Shakespearean double-bills and this time returning members Simon Grujich and Emmy Rose will be joined by three new members, Alice Osmanski, Jennifer Shakesby and Andrew Hislop.

Scott Ellis completes the cast, maintaining the company’s commitment to gender-balanced casting.

The 2018 tour is headed by established director Abigail Anderson who has been in charge of over 90 plays across the UK, Europe and North America.

She believes that the passion and commitment of Merely Theatre to Shakepeare’s plays equals her own and having directed 18 of the Bard’s works so far in her career, she is looking forward to placing the focus on the clarity of the text and audience engagement within these two productions.

Company member Simon Grujich agrees: “(Merely) really like to make sure the story is told with precision and that absolutely everything is shared with the audience. The energy and fun with which they approach Shakespeare is also something that makes me enjoy working with them.”

Tickets for both Much Ado About Nothing (September 24) and Macbeth (September 25) are on sale now via the Box Office on 01924 211 311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk with a £2 discount when bookings are made for both performances in conjunction.