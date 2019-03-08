In praise of a genius called Hancock

Hancock’s Half Hour

Theatre Royal Wakefield on Tuesday, March 12

In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto the airwaves of the BBC Light Programme with a comedy show unlike anything the British public had heard before. Playing a less successful version of himself and surrounded by a cast of fellow comedy greats, Hancock’s Half Hour by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson was one of the first programmes in the genre we now know as sitcom. Here three great episodes are recreated on stage by a professional cast. So why not take a trip to 23 Railway Cuttings, East Cheam to join ‘the lad himself.

Tickets from 01924 211311.