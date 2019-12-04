The Twang join Yorkshire legends Shed Seven for huge Leeds gig this week

The Twang will be heading to the Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday night, sharing a bill with York's Brit-pop legends Shed Seven for their huge home county show

The Brummie band are back with their first album for five years called ‘If Confronted Just Go Mad’, which they have been working on with Mint Royale maestro Neil Claxton.

They will be playing tracks from it alongside older favourites in their support slot to the always entertaining Shed boys.

'If Confronted Just Go Mad' sees a fresh direction for The Twang and their first album to include vocals from new female vocalists, both of who also perform for rising star Tom Grennan.

The girls have become an instant hit with Twang fans while providing the band with a new optimistic sound.

First single, new fan-favourite 'Everytime', and recent release 'Dream’ have been aired at a string of festival appearances throughout the summer. The band were also invited to play alongside Doves, Jonny Marr, The Coral and the Kaiser Chiefs to an adoring crowd of ‘bouncy’ fans.

Listen to songs from the album here.

The new album is sure to satisfy the band’s loyal fan-base, serving up large slices of the classic Twang emotion that has served them so well over the past decade. Songs confront the fragility of relationships, the lure of addiction, a cover of an eighties indie classic and even an appearance by leading spoken word artist Polarbear.

Core writers Phil Etheridge and Jon Watkin have put real emotional energy into making the record, finding a new way of working together which has delivered a sound that feels authentic and exciting.