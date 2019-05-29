The 1975’s Matty Healy inspired by band he saw at Leeds Festival

Matty Healy of The 1975 has told NME how seeing Nine Inch Nails’ amazing set at Leeds Festival as a teenager has inspired his band’s upcoming headline slot at the event in August.

He promised that the band will bring their full spectacular 2019 arena set, stating, “For Reading & Leeds, we’re gonna do the whole thing”.

Matty went on to say, “When I realised I was doing Reading and Leeds, I thought, ‘That’s like my primary dream’.

“I was thinking it needs to be front on and it needs to be a show that I know. It can’t be some new hodge-podge thing – it needs to be amazing.

“Like when I saw Nine Inch Nails when I was 18 like off. my. nut – it needs to be like that vibe. It will be the full arena show.”

Matty fortuitously predicted the band’s rise to the top of the bill in 2016 saying that the next time they would play the festivals they would be headlining. When reminded he responded “Did I say that?! That’s amazing”.

The 1975 will join Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots as headliners for Reading and Leeds 2019 taking place from August 23 to 25.