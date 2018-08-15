Restaurant Week: Wakefield to celebrate being one of the country’s most up and coming for food and drink

It is time to book your tables as the city prepares itself for the first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week.

The week will run from Saturday, September 1 until Friday, September 7 and will see restaurants offering a number of deals, including a £5 lunch taster menu, a two-course dinner menu for £10 and a three-course dinner menu for just £15.

The week has been organised by Wakefield BID at the suggestion of Liam Duffy, owner of British brasserie-style restaurant Iris and has been backed by many local restaurants.

Jenny Thompson, director of Qubana and Robatary, said: “To say we are passionate about food and Wakefield is an understatement, which is why we’re fully behind Wakefield Restaurant Week.

“The offer of quality, creative cuisine across the city centre is arguably better than it’s ever been so it makes complete sense to do something to celebrate this.

“It’s also about casting the net wider to invite more people to come and have a taste of Wakefield and hopefully return again and again.”

Elizabeth Murphy, manager of Wakefield BID, said: “You can go into any town or city and find the same restaurants serving the same food. This is your chance to try something different.”

Restaurants taking part in the week includes:

*Qubana

*Iris

*Robatary

*Casa Loca

*Grill Pit

*Delphi

*TéT

*Debenhams Restaurant

Each participating restaurant will develop its own specialised menu for restaurant week.

For more information, or to sign up to take part, go to www.wakefieldbid.co.uk.