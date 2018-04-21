RECIPE OF THE WEEK: Shakshouka

This wholesome brunch dish is packed with nutrients that, among a range of benefits, can help support a woman during pregnancy. Asparagus is a rich source of dietary folate, providing approximately 40% of your daily folic acid per portion, essential in pregnancy. Meanwhile sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A which is essential for healthy foetal development and eggs are a great source of choline which helps protect against neural tube defects during pregnancy.

Serves: 2

Cooking time: 30 minutes

You’ll need:

2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2-1 tsp chilli flakes, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1cm chunks (about 400g total weight)

2 cloves garlic, chopped

400g cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed and chopped into bite size pieces

2-4 eggs, depending on hunger

a small handful coriander, chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

a dollop of Greek yogurt

What to do

lAdd the cumin and chilli to a frying pan and set over a medium-high heat to toast for a couple for minutes. Once the spices are fragrant, pour in the oil and add the sweet potato cubes, stirring well to mix. Reduce the heat to a minimum and cover the pan with a piece of tin foil (or a lid if you have one). Leave to cook for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice, until the sweet potato is just starting to soften.

lRemove the foil, add the garlic and stir through, then fry for a minute. Turn the heat up a little, add the tomatoes and a little salt and pepper and fry for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir through the asparagus, recover loosely with the foil and cook for another 5 minutes.

lUse a wooden spoon to push the vegetables aside to make 2-4 wells in the asparagus mix, cracking an egg into each. Recover loosely with the foil and leave to cook until the eggs are done to your liking, about 5-8 minutes for a set white and a runny yolk.

lSeason with salt and black pepper, scatter over the coriander, top with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Serve immediately with plenty of crusty bread.

Recipe courtesy of www.enjoyasparagus.com