Picture special: Highlights of day two of the Leeds Festival
The sun shone on Bramham Park again as the Leeds Festival moved onto its second day with an exciting and eclectic line-up headed up by trendy band of the moment The 1975.
Here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight a thrilling second day that saw secret sets by Yorkshire's rising stars The Sherlocks and Drenge and music and entertainment across nine stages with big crowds at every arena. The final day of the festival takes place today from noon with Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots co-headlining on the main stage and more shows to look out for from the likes of Blossoms, Billie Eilish, Stafflon Don, Chris Ramsey and Tom Allen.
1. Headline act
Matt Healy on stage with The 1975, who headlined the Leeds Festival main stage for the first time and sparkled with a colourful show that used the big screens cleverly.