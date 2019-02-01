Wakefield Concert Society welcomes trio

Take a Spaniard, a Bulgarian and an Englishman with a Turkish name and you have Trio Isimsiz (Trio with No Name).

The three will play music by Mozart, Brahms and Fauré when they appear in concert at Wakefield Girls’ High School’s Jubilee Hall on Saturday, February 9.

With Erdem Misirliogluon on piano, Pablo Hernan on violin and Michael Petrov on cello the group’s reputation for perceptive and exciting performances is growing fast.

Their individual talents haven been honed by their experiences as soloists on their instruments in various venues around the world.

The trio, hosted by Wakefield Concert Society, will perform Mozart’s Divertimento in B flat K.254, Faure’s Piano Trio in D minor, Opus 120 and Brahms Piano Trio No.1 in B, Opus 8.

For ticket information go to www.wakefieldconcertsociety.co.uk