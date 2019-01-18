Top folk band gig raises money for charity

Faustus - Charity Ceilidh

Aulis Hall, Wakefield on Feb 17

An established name on the English folk scene this band is made up of three hugely talented English folk musicians – Paul Sartin (Bellowhead, Belshazzar’s Feast), Benji Kirkpatrick (Bellowhead, Seth Lakeman Band), and Saul Rose (Waterson: Carthy, Whapeazel, War Horse). They are performing in Wakefield to help raise money for Brain Tumour Research UK and will be presenting music from their ongoing Cotton Famine Poetry project.

To book: www.wegottickets.com/event/459021