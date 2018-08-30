Tom Robinson ‘Powering’ on with Leeds gig

Tom Robinson is set to play his legendary debut album in full on a run of dates round the country, including a show in Leeds.

‘Power In The Darkness’ was first performed 40 years ago in Victoria Park, London in front of 80,000 people at Rock Against Racism’s Carnival Against The Nazis alongside Steel Pulse, The Clash and X-Ray Spex.

The album was certified gold in the UK and Japan resulting in a major 28-date UK tour supported by Stiff Little Fingers in the autumn of 1978.

When Tom performed the entire ‘Power In The Darkness’ LP at London’s 100 Club in 2017, all three shows sold out almost instantly. In October, to mark the album’s 40th anniversary, Tom will once again perform it live on tour in the UK – culminating in a special headline show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday October 27 and including a date at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club on Tuesday, October 16.

As ever his incendiary band features Faithless drummer Andy Treacey, guitarist Adam Phillips (Richard Ashcroft Band), keyboard virtuoso Jim Simmons and Tom himself on bass and vocals.

Tom Robinson first became known in 1977 as a musician, LGBT activist and anti-racist campaigner with the Tom Robinson Band (TRB) whose debut release ‘2-4-6-8 Motorway’ became one of the landmark singles of the UK punk era. Other well-known songs at the time included ‘Glad To Be Gay’, ‘Up Against The Wall’ and ‘Too Good To Be True’.

Tom later co-wrote songs with both Peter Gabriel and Elton John and had further solo hits in 1983 with ‘War Baby’ and ‘Atmospherics: Listen To The Radio’. His 15th studio album ‘Only The Now’ (2015) included guest appearances by Billy Bragg, Nadine Shah, John Grant, Ian McKellen, TV Smith, Lisa Knapp and Martin Carthy.

As a radio broadcaster Tom hosts three shows a week on BBC Radio 6 Music, served for 10 years on the Ivor Novello Awards committee and was awarded a fellowship of LIPA in recognition of his support for new music with BBC Introducing.

Support on all shows is Mancunian soul singer Lee Forsyth Griffiths, whose first two albums were produced by Trevor Horn and Ian Grimble.