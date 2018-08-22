The rundown on the 2018 Leeds Festival - full line-up and stage times

Excitement is mounting ahead of the official start of the Leeds Festival tomorrow when once again big names from the music and comedy scene are set to display their talents at Bramham Park.

There are only hours to go before the first acts take to the stages with the picturesque park once again playing host to a huge weekend of music and entertainment across nine stages.

Saturday stars: Fall Out Boy.

Kings Of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At The Disco are the main stage headliners this year, but with more than 300 acts on their way to Bramham Park there is plenty for everyone in an event set to be as huge as ever.

It all gets under way this evening for the festival early birds with Leeds record label Dance to the Radio overseeing a night of entertainment on the Festival Republic Stage with the hotly tipped Manchester-based trio The Blinders headlining and

Far Caspian, Tallsaint, Boy Azooga and Anteros also set to play.

The event proper starts tomorrow around noon with Dinosaur Pile-Up on the main stage, Twisted Wheel on the Radio 1 stage, Husky Loops on the Festival Republic Stage. Lady Bird on The Pit and Get Cape, Wear Cape. Fly in a surprise slot on the Radio 1 Dance Stage.

Main stage headliners: Kings Of Leon.

The festival is into its 20th year and once again will showcase stellar names from the rock, indie, hip-hop and dance worlds mixing with the up and comers and some of the country's finest comedy talents in the north of England's biggest festival.

Kings of Leon, Courteeners and The Vaccines head up a strong first day main stage line-up that also includes Billy Talent and J Hus.

Diplo and Slaves head up the BBC Radio One Stage in an eclectic bill that certainly rings the changes.

Talented singer-songwriter Tom Grennan headlines the Festival Republic Stage and Hannah Wants tops the bill on the Dance Stage while Hollywood Undead head up The Pit where there is heavily rumoured to be a special secret set in the afternoon.

Over at the Alternative Stage, laughs should be plentiful with Tom Allen, Dane Baptiste, Tez Ilyas and Chris Ramsey.

Fall Out Boy, Travis Scott, The Wombats, Post Malone, Wolf Alice, Nothing But Thieves, Annie Mac, Russell Kane and Joel Dommett are the big attractions on day two of the festival.

And it all wraps up with rap act Kendrick Lamar on Sunday along with co-headliners Panic! At The Disco, NERD, Dua Lipa, Sum 41 and Skindred on a really mixed main stage line-up.

Other highlights on the final day are likely to be provided by the returning Pendulum at the Radio One Stage, where Sigrid will also be appearing earlier in the day. Kate Nash and The Magic Gang play the Festival Republic Stage and TV comedian Harry Hill makes his first appearance at this event as the headliner on the Alternative Stage.

Here's the full line-up and times:

FRIDAY

Main Stage

12pm Dinosaur Pile-Up

12.50pm The Joy Formidable

1.40pm Billy Talent

2.30pm Shame

3.30pm Krept X Konan

4.40pm J Hus

6pm The Vaccines

7.20pm Courteeners

9pm Kings of Leon

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12pm Twisted Wheel

12.50pm Marsicans

1.40pm Let’s Eat Grandma

2.30pm NF

3.20pm Famous Dex

4.15pm DMA’s

5.10pm Wilkinson LIVE

6.20pm Lil Pump

7.25pm Don Broco

8.40pm Slaves

10pm Diplo

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12pm Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

1pm Monarchy

1.55pm AJR

2.55pm Charlie Sloth

3.40pm Mr Eazi

4.25pm A-Trak

5.10pm Riton & Kah-Lo

6.10pm Jax Jones LIVE

7.20pm The Magician

8.40pm My Nu Leng

10pm Hannah Wants

The Pit

12pm Lady Bird

12.40pm Black Futures

1.25pm Sleep Token

2.10pm Bexey

2.55pm Special guests rumoured

3.45pm Normandie

4.35pm Milk Teeth

5.25pm Black Foxxes

6.15pm Lowlives

7.05pm Scarlxrd

7.55pm Stray From the Path

8.55pm The Bronx

10pm Hollywood Undead

Festival Republic Stage

12pm Husky Loops

12.50pm Demob Happy

1.40pm Coin

2.30pm Hak Baker

3.20pm Sam Fender

4.10pm Welshly Arms

5pm Hippo Campus

5.50pm Spectator

6.40pm The Glorious Sons

7.30pm Lewis Capaldi

8.25pm Hinds

9.20pm Isaac Gracie

10.15pm Tom Grennan

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

12pm Reece Parkinson

12.40pm Headie One

1.20pm Last Night in Paris

2pm Bryn

2.45pm 23 Unofficial

3.35pm Scarlxrd

4.25pm Ebenezer

5.15pm Ghetts

6.05pm Nadia Rose

6.55pm Hardy Caprio

7.50pm Bhad Bhabie

8.45pm Lady Leshurr

10.15pm AJ Tracey

BBC Introducing stage

12pm Household Dogs

12.40pm Only the Poets

1.20pm Saltwater Sun

2pm October Drift

2.45pm Beth Thornton

3.30pm Tiana Major9

4.10pm Valeras

4.55pm The Scruff

5.40pm Lady Bird

6.25pm Pizzagirl

7.10pm Sports Team

Alternative Stage

12pm Tom Deacon

12.05 Mawaan Rizwan

12.35pm Evelyn Mok

1.05pm Tom Allen

1.55pm Dane Baptiste

2.40pm Elliot Steel

3.10pm Judah Friedlander

4pm Tez Ilyas

4.30pm Mo Gilligan

5.05pm Chris Ramsey

10.45pm Hot Dub Time Machine

Relentless Stage

11pm Icarus

11.45pm Boston Bun

12.30am Mike Skinner

1.30am Jax Jones

SATURDAY

Main Stage

12.25pm The Regrettes

1.25pm Waterparks

2.25pm Creeper

3.35pm Post Malone

4.55pm The Wombats

6.10pm The Kooks

7.35pm Travis Scott

9.15pm Fall Out Boy

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12pm Sounds Like a Storm

12.40pm Rae Morris

1.25pm SWMRS

2.15pm Special guests rumoured

3.10pm Fickle Friends

4pm Maggie Rogers

4.50pm The Front Bottoms

5.40pm IAMDDB

6.30pm The Blaze

7.25pm Mist

8.30pm Nothing But Thieves

10pm Wolf Alice

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12.30pm Gengahr

1.15pm Jimothy Lacoste

2.10pm Bulow

3pm Draper

4.10pm KDA

5.10pm Shadowchild

6.15pm Elderbrook

7.15pm Kolsch

8.30pm Bicep Live

9.50pm Annie Mac

Lock Up Stage

12.40pm Petrol Girls

1.30pm Thunderpussy

2.20pm The Faim

3.10pm The Xcerts

4pm I The Mighty

4.50pm Trophy Eyes

5.40pm Royal Republic

6.30pm La Dispute

7.25pm The Used

8.35pm Underoath

Festival Republic Stage

12pm Touts

12.50pm Easy Life

1.40pm Wild Front

2.30pm King Nun

3.20pm Yonka

4.10pm Ten Tonnes

5pm Dream Wife

5.50pm The Night Cafe

6.40pm BORNS

7.30pm Hudson Taylor

8.20pm Bad Sounds

9.15pm Death From Above

10.15pm The Horrors

BBC Radio 1Xtra

12pm Bobii Lewis

12.40 Romzy

1.35pm D Block Europe

2.10pm Fekky

2.55pm Suspect

3.40pm Skengdo x AM

4.25pm Ms Banks

5.10pm Steel Banglez

5.55pm Ocean Wisdom

6.40pm Sheck Wes

8.25pm Fredo

9.20pm Kojo Funds

10.15pm Nines

BBC Introducing

12pm Tranqua Lite

12.40pm Wuzi

1.20pm Himalayas

2pm Sun Arcana

2.45pm Litany

3.50pm Stereo Honey

4.10pm The Baskervilles

4.55pm Malika

5.40pm Beach Riot

6.25pm Fizzy Blood

7.10pm The Blinders

Alternative Stage

12pm James Gill

12.10pm Neil Hilborn

12.45pm Rants N Bants

1.25pm Kiri Pritchard-Mclean

1.55pm Piff the Magic Dragon

2.40pm TIff Stevenson

3.10pm Russell Kane

4pm Lloyd Griffth

4.30pm Shazia Mirza

5.05pm Joel Dommett

10.30pm Transgressive Soundsystem DJ’s

11.30pm Kojey Radical

12am Bless DJ’s

12.30am Big Narstie

1.30am Bless DJs

Relentless Stage

11pm Pirate Copy

12am Klose One

1am Kolsch

SUNDAY

Main stage

12pm Trash Boat

12.50pm Protoje

1.40pm Skindred

2.30pm Mike Shinoda

3.40pm Sum 41

4.45pm Dua Lipa

6pm NERD

7.35pm Panic! at The Disco

9.30pm Kendrick Lamar

BBC Radio 1 Stage

12pm West Thebarton

12.45pm Chase Atlantic

1.30pm Alma

2.20pm Playboi Carti

3.15pm Brockhampton

4.10pm Sigrid

5.10pm Rex Orange County

6.15pm Wizkid

7.20pm Deaf Havana

8.30pm Pendulum

10pm Netsku b2b Jauz b2b Slushii

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

12.15pm Now, Now

1pm Nona Me

1.55pm Hilltop Hoods

2.35pm Mason Maynard

3.20pm Eli Brown

4.05pm Danny Howard

5pm Sonny Fodera

6pm Fred V & Grafix

7pm TQD

8.20pm Alan Walker

The Pit

12pm Teenage Wrist

12.40pm Love Zombies

1.25pm Ecca Vadal

2.10pm Man With a Mission

2.55pm I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

3.45pm SHVPES

4.35pm METZ

6.15pm Blood Youth

7.05pm Black Peak

7.55pm $uicideboys$

8.55pm Beartooth

10pm Papa Roach

Festival Republic Stage

12pm Wyvern Lingo

12.50pm Bloxx

1.40pm Pretty Vicious

2.30pm Sea Girls

3.20pm Sunflower Bean

4.10pm HMLTD

5pm Pale Waves

5.50pm Otherkin

6.40pm Starcrawler

7.30pm Yungblud

8.25pm Spring King

9.20pm The Magic Gang

10.15pm Kate Nash

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

1.20pm Izzie Gibbs

1.50pm DJ Target

2.35pm Lizzo

3.20pm Big Heath

4.15pm A2

5.10pm Sneakbo

6.05pm A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

7.05pm Yxng Bane

7.45pm Yungen

8.45pm Wretch 32

BBC Introducing

12pm Teeff

12.40pm Russo

1.20pm Brand New Friend

2pm The Snuts

2.45pm Sit Down

3.30pm Dylan Cartlidge

4.10pm Nonamedisciple

4.55pm Skinny Pelembe

5.40pm The Dunts

6.25pm Yizzy

7.10pm Bessie Turrner

Alternative Stage

12.15pm Danny McLoughlin

12.30pm Jayde Adams

1pm Tom Lucy

1.30pm Lauren Pattison

2pm Lucas Brothers

2.50pm Jarlath Regan

3.20pm David Morgan

3.55pm Lee Nelson

4.40pm Rhys James

5.10pm Harry Hill

10.30pm Transgressive Soundsystem DJs

11.30pm George Fitzgerald

12.30am B.Traits

1.15am Transgressive Soundsystem DJs

Relentless Stage

11pm Barely Legal

12am Evil B vs B Live

1am Wookie

2am DJ Zinc