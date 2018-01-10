The Americans are over here and heading for Leeds

Los Angeles outfit The Americans are returning to the UK for a whistlestop tour and are including a show in Leeds next month.

The critically acclaimed band can be seen at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday, February 3.

The Americans’ vintage rock’n’roll sound has been compared well to Tom Petty, Chuck Berry and Bruce Springsteen and the band have been championed by Jack White.

They released their debut album “I’ll Be Yours” last year to some fantastic reviews and having started out as a roots band enthralled by pre-war American country and blues, they have evolved into a blistering amalgamation of those influences, injected with a fiery blue collar rock’n’roll attitude.

In addition to critical acclaim from the press, the record was also championed by key record stores – Rough Trade made it one of their Albums Of The Month.

The Americans were plucked from obscurity by Jack White, T Bone Burnett and Robert Redford to appear in the recent PBS/BBC4 series American Epic. Featuring artists such as Beck, Elton John, Nas, Willie Nelson, Alabama Shakes and many more, the film reconstructs the story of the first American music in the 1920s and re-assembled the recording apparatus that was used at the time.

As experts in early music, The Americans were invited in to figure out the equipment and make the first recordings. Once the sessions were under way, they functioned as the house band, backing up various artists and suggesting songs to the filmmakers.