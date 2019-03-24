Only Sun return with new single and Leeds date

Only Sun will launch their new single with a headline gig at Leeds’ Lending Room next month (Thursday, April 18).

Tipped for the top by BBC Radio 6’s Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson, the fast rising indie-rock quintet follow their recent sold out London show with a string of headline dates in support of their addictive new single ‘Vice’.

This is the band’s first release since completing their ambitious 12 singles in 12 months challenge last year.

Packed with dizzyingly rapid-fire vocals duels and tautly triggered key-changes, this fresh new cut from the rising High Wycombe five piece is drivingly frenetic and darkly funky in equal measure.

Revamped with an invigorating lust for life and a refreshed zeal for their work, ‘Vice’ is a proud statement of intent from a band back-from-the-brink. As Only Sun explain:

‘Vice. Everyone’s got one. Whether it’s your career, sport, music or anything else under the sun. It feels good to slip into routine, let the muscle memory take control, watch yourself at work and think ‘God, I’m good at this’.

“This epitomises the feeling Only Sun have when they step out onto that stage. After some serious uncertainty about the band’s future Vice truly speaks of the reuniting of the band’s soul and infatuation. Live life addicted, live life Vice.”

With a string of sold out shows to their name Only Sun are rapidly making a name for themselves around the South-East and wider nation. Fiercely dedicated to their art, the hard-working quintet ambitiously delivered 12 top-drawer singles in 12 months last year without even breaking a sweat, simultaneously racking up over 1.6 million Spotify streams in the process.

Only Sun now look forward to a string of their own headline shows, with Leeds music fans able to grab a piece of the action at the Lending Room.

Tickets are available from http://onlysunofficial.com/live