New names added to Slam Dunk 2019 line-up

Fans of alternative rock music have 10 new reasons to get excited about the Slam Dunk Festival.

Building on the already announced blistering line-up, the UK’s favourite alternative all-dayer is thrilled to unveil even more names to the May Bank Holiday bill at Temple Newsam Park.

The Impericon stage at Slam Dunk has become a festival institution and 2019 is set to continue it’s legacy. American powerhouses The Bronx, visceral outfit Cancer Bats and hardcore supergroup Angel Du$t have been announced to join Glassjaw, Gallows, Turnstile and Knocked Loose, completing the first of two heavy stages set to feature at this year’s festival.

Mixing British punk sensibilities, 90s grunge with contemporary indie melodies, Milk Teeth are set to make their return to the festival after their guitar driven debut was marked as a festival highlight in 2017.

Following the release of the punchy new single ‘Stain’, Becky Blomfield, Oli Holbrook and newest member Em Foster will no doubt stir up a punk rock storm when they step onto the Slam Dunk Festival stages this summer.

Atreyu are one of the most recognisable names in metalcore and this year the metal mavericks make their debut at Slam Dunk Festival. True leaders of the alternative, the Californian quintet will deliver an education in metalcore with a set of undeniable classics interspersed with evolved singles from their recently released seventh studio album ‘In Our Wake’.

Fan favourites WSTR, Seaway and Real Friends join the incredible May Bank Holiday billing for a highly-anticipated set of impassioned performances at Slam Dunk Festival. With WSTR and Real Friends armed with their latest records ‘Identity Crisis’ and ‘The Home Inside My Head’ respectively, and Seaway returning from shows with Blink-182, Sum-41, Four Year Strong, it makes for three unmissable sets across the weekend.

Australian newcomers Pagan are set to cement their status as the world’s newest favourite blackened rock’n’roll band in a debut Slam Dunk Festival performance this summer. One of the most talked-about alternative bands of the moment, the Melbourne-based quartet will bring their debut album ‘Black Wash’ to the festival, a performance that promises to be a calling moment of a band on the rise.

Hot off the release of their latest album ‘Violent Noise’, American metalcore stalwarts The Word Alive will mark their undisputed legacy with an appearance at this year’s festival, set to bring fierce tracks such as ‘Why Am I Like This?’ and ‘Trapped’ to life in a world-class performance.

Slam Dunk North takes place at Temple Newsam Park on Saturday, May 25 with tickets on sale from http://slamdunkfestival.com/