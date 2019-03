Flying Machines

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on March 29.

This quartet arrives in Wakefield as part of a tour to promote their new album New Life. Pianist Matt Robinson was a regular WJ devotee as a teenager and is now very much part of the national scene. He is here with the explosive guitar of Alex Munk, the versatile and harmonic Conor Chaplin on electric bass and the driving force of Dave Hamblett is on the drum kit.

www.wakefieldjazz.org