More top names added to Slam Dunk line-up

The already strong line-up for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival has got even better with a raft of new additions.

Previous acts announced for the all-day alternative music event taking place across Leeds city centre on Saturday, May 26 included Good Charlotte, Jimmy Eat World, PVRIS, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Taking Back Sunday, Creeper and Thursday - and to that list it is now been announced that the exciting twin Atlantic will be joining the party.

With driving guitars and powerful vocals dripping with Sam McTrusty’s trademark Glaswegian accent, Twin Atlantic will return to Slam Dunk Festival following their first appearance in 2008. With four stunning albums under their belt, the Glasgow group’s return is sure to be highly-anticipated among the Slam Dunk crowd.

Their most recent release, ‘GLA’, features beautifully crafted anthems such as the soaring ‘Gold Elephant: Cherry Alligator’ and groove-laden ‘Valhalla’, set to come to life and mark their May appearance as a definitive festival moment.

Also set to grace this year’s Slam Dunk are The Skints.

Earning the respect of legendary names such as Tippa Irie and Horseman, who subsequently lent their vibes to feelgood track ‘The Town’, The Skints are set to inject a shot of sunshine straight to Slam Dunk Festival. Hard-hitting lyrics delivered by the talented multi-instrumentalist Marcia Richards, guitarist Josh Waters Rudge and percussionist Jamie Kyriakides are set to unite everyone in ska-punk spirit.

Poised to party at Slam Dunk Festival for their fifth consecutive year will be Grammy-nominated Californian legends Zebrahead. Loaded with infectious hooks and a world-famous frat-party live-show, the ‘Hell Yeah!’ heroes appearance promises to be a highlight of the festival season!

No strangers to Slam Dunk Festival, Set Your Goals will be returning to Leeds set to fill their stage with singalongs of ‘The Few That Remain’, ‘Summer Jam’ and ‘Certain’.

Armed with razor-sharp riffs and mesmerising ambition, Australian five-piece Northlane will also make their way to Slam Dunk.

Responsible for full-throttle anthems such as ‘Wake The Dead’ and ‘Do Yourself a Favour’, Canadian kings of hardcore Comeback Kid are set to tear the Slam Dunk Festival stages apart when they return for the May weekender.

In another blistering addition, Slam Dunk is thrilled to welcome Counterparts to the festival’s stages for the very first time! The captivating Canadian metalcore quintet have received critical acclaim for their most recently released album ‘You’re Not You Anymore’ which featured stunningly raw singles ‘Bouquet’ and ‘No Servant of Mine’.

Also set to appear at Slam Dunk Festival will be not one, but two legendary ska acts. Born of Milton Keynes, Capdown pioneered their own brand of hardcore, ska and dub resulting in all-round adoration of their ingenuity. In a similar vein, Orange County wonders Save Ferris, will be bringing their ska-pop punk-swing to their first Slam Dunk Festival performance.

Joining these names with debut Slam Dunk Festival performances will be New Jersey natives Can’t Swim and Virginian upstarts Broadside.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from http://slamdunkmusic.com/ with the cost £49 or £55 including the afterparty. All subject to booking fees.