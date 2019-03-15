More great Jazz in Wakefield

Steve Fishwick/Alex Garnet Quartet

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club, March 22

Steve Fishwick, one of the UK’s leading jazz trumpeters is joined by the dark husky sound of sax player Alex Garnet at Wakefield Jazz. Steve’s identical twin brother is of course along on drums and New York’s Mike Karn features on bass. This will be a terrific evening of evangelical hard bop jazz played by a band at the top of their game.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm see website to order. First Set 8.30pm prompt. Tickets £15 Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook.