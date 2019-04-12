Let there be rock

Live/Wire

Warehouse 23, Wakefield on Saturday, April 13

Live/Wire is the unique six-man tribute to rock’s greatest band AC/DC, complete with cannons, a wall of Marshalls’ and over two hours of High Voltage Rock ‘n’ Roll. The AC/DC story is over forty years in the making, with two specific eras and Live/Wire cover both these with Dave as Bon Scott and Podge as Brian Johnson taking the audience on a Rock and Roll train for a night to remember. Originally fronting AC/DC was legendary front man Bon Scott, a wild man of rock and roll, whose untimely death shocked the world in 1980. This event came at a time when the band was sampling global success for the first time. Dave, a stalwart over many years in his uncanny role as AC/DC’s oustanding vocalist delivers songs from the first half dozen albums from Dirty Deeds to Highway to Hell with Bon’s inimitable attitude, style and charisma. Podge, then dons the flat cap as Geordie vocalist, Brian Johnson, whom AC/DC turned to in order to fill the void left by Bon. Brian’s searing vocals iced Back in Black, one of the best-selling rock albums of all time! Podge, a double take for Brian, gives a vocal masterclass in his half of the show and brings it bang up to date with more classic tracks right up to AC/DC’s hugely successful recent album, Rock or Bust.The thundering freight train of a rhythm section keep it all meticulously together with Dan as the metronomic Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, Ed as Cliff Williams on bass, and the supremely talented Ash as Phil Rudd and Chris Slade rolled into one. With the rhythm section ‘locked in’ the freedom of the stage and the music is given to Simon as Angus Young. The band will play all the classics Back in Black, Rosie, Highway to Hell plus some songs for the real afficionados. If you love Bon, Brian and Angus and the boys this show has no parallels! For thos about to rock WE salute you.